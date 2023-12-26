King Charles hails love of natural world in Christmas message

The self-penned message by the royal was intended to cover issues important to the King, who is spending Christmas at his royal Sandringham House estate in Norfolk from where the royal family walked down for a traditional church service.

The King’s message noted: “And at a time of increasingly tragic conflict around the world, I pray that we can also do all in our power to protect each other. The words of Jesus seem more than ever relevant: ‘do to others as you would have them do to you.’ “Such values are universal, drawing together our Abrahamic family of religions, and other belief systems, across the Commonwealth and wider world. They remind us to imagine ourselves in the shoes of our neighbours, and to seek their good as we would our own.” The monarch also used his message to express gratitude for the many “selfless army” of volunteers who joined him and Queen Camilla at their Coronation at Westminster Abbey in May.

"They are an essential backbone of our society. Their presence meant so much to us both and emphasised the meaning of Coronation itself: above all, a call to us all to serve one another; to love and care for all,” he said.

“So on this Christmas Day my heart and my thanks go to all who are serving one another; all who are caring for our common home; and all who see and seek the good of others, not least the friend we do not yet know. In this way, we bring out the best in ourselves. I wish you a Christmas of ‘peace on Earth and goodwill to all’, today and always,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, the Prince and Princess of Wales – William and Kate – released a new photograph of their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, to celebrate Christmas. In the black and white photo, which was taken by Josh Shinner, the children are seen sitting on a wooden bench.