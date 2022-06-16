Korean Air to levy record fuel surcharges on international routes in July

It marks the highest level since the current surcharge system was adopted in July 2016.



In April 2021, rising jet fuel prices forced local carriers to begin imposing fuel surcharges after a one-year hiatus.



Fuel surcharges on international routes had stayed at zero since April 2020 due to the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.



Local carriers' fuel surcharges vary on the level of jet fuel prices traded on the Singaporean market.



If the average jet fuel price on the Singapore spot market rises over $1.50 per gallon for the past month, South Korean airlines are allowed to impose fuel surcharges starting one month later.