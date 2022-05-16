S.Korean airlines to impose record fuel surcharges on int'l routes

South Korean airlines are set to impose record fuel surcharges on international routes in June in the wake of soaring jet fuel prices, industry sources said Monday.



Starting June 1, the surcharge for one-way tickets on international routes will range from 37,700 won ($29.4) to 293,800 won, depending on the routes, Yonhap News Agency quoted an official from Korean Air Lines as saying.



The planned increase will raise the surcharges to the highest Level 19 from the current Level 17.