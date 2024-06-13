Kuwaiti citizen, several foreigners arrested in fire incident

A Kuwaiti citizen and several foreigners were arrested on Thursday in connection with charges of manslaughter and causing injuries due to negligence in security and safety measures following a fire incident that killed 49 people, including 45 Indians, in the Gulf kingdom.

At least 49 overseas workers were killed and 50 others injured in the fire on Wednesday in a seven-storey building where 196 migrant workers were staying, in the southern Kuwaiti city of Mangaf.

"The Public Prosecution has mandated the provisional detention of a Kuwaiti citizen and several expats in connection with charges of manslaughter and causing injuries due to negligence in security and safety measures, following a fire incident in the Al-Mangaf area," the English-language daily Arab Times reported.

The public prosecution has started an investigation into the fire to uncover the circumstances behind the incident and what might have triggered the deadly fire. There has yet been no official word on how the blaze started or what caused it. Some local media reported that it could be a gas leak from the building’s ground floor.

In a statement, the prosecution said a special team had examined the fire scene and visited the hospitals where the casualties had been taken to question the injured.