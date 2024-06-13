24 Malayalis among 42 Indians killed in Kuwait fire

At least 49 people, including 24 Malayalis, were killed in a massive fire in a six-storeyed building in Mangaf block of Kuwait's Al Ahmadi governorate on Wednesday, 12 June.

It has been reported that at least 42 of those who died were Indians; the remaining casualties were Pakistani, Filipino, Egyptian and Nepali nationals.

The Department of Non-Resident Keralites Affairs (NORKA) confirmed that 24 Keralites were killed in the fire. However, only 17 have been identified so far. Besides Malayalis, the casualties include people from Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh.

Those injured have been admitted in five government hospitals — Adan, Jaber, Farwaniya, Mubarak Al Kabeer and Jahra — in Kuwait. Of the 35 people admitted for intensive care, the condition of seven is critical and at least five are on ventilator support.

India's minister of state for external affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh, has reached Kuwait to oversee assistance to those injured in the tragic incident.

According to preliminary reports, the fire was traced to a cooking gas cylinder explosion in the quarters of an Egyptian security guard. The fire broke out on the ground floor of Block 4.