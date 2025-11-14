Kyiv trembles at dawn as deadly Russian firestorms sweep the capital

Kyiv awoke to a grim symphony of blasts at first light on Thursday, as nearly every district of the Ukrainian capital came under what mayor Vitaly Klitschko described as a “massive” and unrelenting wave of strikes, the Al Jazeera reported.

Sirens wailed through the early morning haze while residents, many still in nightclothes, rushed to shelters or huddled in corridors as tremors shook apartment towers.

By mid-morning, emergency crews were combing through mangled debris and shattered glass. Ukraine’s State Emergency Service confirmed at least one death and more than 24 injuries, noting that several of the wounded were pulled from partially collapsed buildings. Plumes of smoke rose over residential neighbourhoods, and traffic ground to a halt as authorities cordoned off affected zones to search for unexploded ordnance.