Ukraine, Russia target each other’s power grids in fresh escalation

Ukraine launched a series of retaliatory air strikes on Sunday that disrupted power and heating supplies in two Russian cities, in the latest escalation of cross-border attacks targeting critical energy infrastructure ahead of winter.

According to regional officials, Kyiv’s drone and missile strikes cut off power and heating in Belgorod, near the Ukrainian border, and Voronezh, located nearly 300 kilometres away. Belgorod Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said missiles caused “serious damage” to the city’s power and heating systems, affecting around 20,000 households.

In Voronezh, Governor Alexander Gusev reported that several drones were intercepted or electronically jammed, though one strike triggered a brief fire at a local utility facility that was quickly extinguished. The Russian Defence Ministry did not mention either city in its daily briefing but claimed that 44 Ukrainian drones had been destroyed or intercepted overnight.

Local officials in the Rostov region also reported widespread blackouts in the city of Taganrog, home to about 240,000 residents, citing an emergency power line shutdown. Local media outlets said a transformer substation fire may have caused the outage.

The Ukrainian strikes came as Russia carried out one of its largest overnight assaults on Ukraine’s power network this year, targeting substations connected to two nuclear power plants and killing seven people, according to Ukrainian officials quoted by Reuters. Moscow confirmed launching a “massive strike with high-precision long-range weapons” on what it described as weapons production sites and energy infrastructure in response to Kyiv’s earlier attacks.

Ukraine’s northeastern Kharkiv region was still struggling to restore electricity on Sunday, with nearly 100,000 residents without power. State energy company Tsentrenergo said the latest wave of Russian bombardment was the most destructive to its facilities since the invasion began in February 2022, forcing the shutdown of plants in both the Kyiv and Kharkiv regions.