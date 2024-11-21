Lack of flour, fuel threatens to shut down bakeries in Gaza: UN

The lack of flour and fuel in Gaza threatens to shut down bakeries serving hundreds of thousands of hungry Palestinians, UN humanitarians said.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said its warning comes as parts of Gaza are at imminent risk of famine, Xinhua news agency reported.

The World Food Programme said only seven of the 19 bakeries supported by humanitarian partners in Gaza are still operating: two in Deir al Balah, one in Khan Younis, and four in Gaza City.

Seven UN-supported bakeries in Rafah and North Gaza governorate remain closed due to hostilities.

"The three bakeries in Deir al Balah and Khan Younis that are still running are being supported by our partners," OCHA said. "They are still working at full capacity at the moment to meet the extremely high demand but have only enough flour to stay operational through the end of the week."

The office added that several other bakeries in the same areas were forced to cease operations earlier this week due to a lack of flour.

"The four bakeries we mentioned in Gaza City have been forced to reduce their capacity by 50 per cent since Tuesday due to dwindling fuel supplies," OCHA said. "These shortages stem from delays in fuel deliveries due to the ongoing safety and security challenges related to accessing supplies entering Gaza via the Kerem Shalom crossing."