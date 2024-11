Netanyahu vows no Hamas rule in Gaza, offers $5 million hostage reward

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and defence minister Israel Katz toured the Gaza coastline, vowing that Hamas would no longer govern the Palestinian enclave after the war.

Accompanied by Israel Defense Forces (IDF) chief of staff Herzi Halevi and Shin Bet security agency chief Ronen Bar on Tuesday, the two politicians visited an area dubbed by Israel as the 'Netzarim Corridor'. The Israeli military now controls this route, which divides the northern and southern parts of the Gaza Strip, reports Xinhua news agency.

Netanyahu's office stated that the two received a briefing from military commanders on operational activities at an observation point in the corridor and "held a discussion with the commanders on the Gaza coastline."

"Hamas will not rule Gaza," Netanyahu said in a video statement filmed against the backdrop of Gaza's coastline.