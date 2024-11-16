Trump’s pro-Israel cabinet picks upset US Muslim leaders

Many US Muslim leaders who previously supported Donald Trump during his presidency have voiced disappointment over his recent cabinet selections, particularly in light of his stance on Israel and its actions in Gaza and Lebanon, as per a Reuters report.

Initially, some Muslim leaders viewed Trump as a potential ally against the Biden administration's policies, which they criticised for being too favourable towards Israel, especially during the ongoing conflict in the region.

These leaders had hoped that Trump would adopt a more balanced approach to foreign policy, particularly concerning the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. However, his recent appointments, which include figures known for their strong pro-Israel positions, have caused disillusionment among them.

They feel that Trump’s cabinet choices suggest a continuation of policies that may not adequately address the concerns of Muslim communities in the US or the humanitarian issues arising from the conflicts in the Middle East.

This shift in sentiment highlights the complexities within the Muslim community regarding political alliances and foreign policy, as leaders reassess their support for Trump in light of his new administration's direction and the ongoing crises in the region.

Rabiul Chowdhury, a prominent Philadelphia investor and co-founder of Muslims for Trump, expressed frustration regarding Donald Trump's recent Cabinet appointments, particularly his choice for secretary of state. "Trump won because of us, and we're not happy with his secretary of state pick and others," Rabiul told Reuters.