Trump’s pro-Israel cabinet picks upset US Muslim leaders
Muslim and Arab supporters feel uncertain about their representation and administration's willingness to consider their perspectives
Many US Muslim leaders who previously supported Donald Trump during his presidency have voiced disappointment over his recent cabinet selections, particularly in light of his stance on Israel and its actions in Gaza and Lebanon, as per a Reuters report.
Initially, some Muslim leaders viewed Trump as a potential ally against the Biden administration's policies, which they criticised for being too favourable towards Israel, especially during the ongoing conflict in the region.
These leaders had hoped that Trump would adopt a more balanced approach to foreign policy, particularly concerning the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. However, his recent appointments, which include figures known for their strong pro-Israel positions, have caused disillusionment among them.
They feel that Trump’s cabinet choices suggest a continuation of policies that may not adequately address the concerns of Muslim communities in the US or the humanitarian issues arising from the conflicts in the Middle East.
This shift in sentiment highlights the complexities within the Muslim community regarding political alliances and foreign policy, as leaders reassess their support for Trump in light of his new administration's direction and the ongoing crises in the region.
Rabiul Chowdhury, a prominent Philadelphia investor and co-founder of Muslims for Trump, expressed frustration regarding Donald Trump's recent Cabinet appointments, particularly his choice for secretary of state. "Trump won because of us, and we're not happy with his secretary of state pick and others," Rabiul told Reuters.
Trump has also nominated Mike Huckabee, the former governor of Arkansas and a vocal pro-Israel conservative, as the next ambassador to Israel. Huckabee is known for his strong support of Israeli policies, including backing the occupation of the West Bank. He has also dismissed the viability of a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, calling it "unworkable".
This nomination has further fuelled discontent among some Muslim leaders and supporters who had previously aligned with Trump.
The decision to nominate Huckabee highlights the challenges that Trump may face in maintaining support from diverse voter groups, especially as some Muslim leaders reassess their political alliances in response to his Cabinet selections.
Trump has selected Republican representative Elise Stefanik to serve as US ambassador to the United Nations. Stefanik has been an outspoken critic of the UN, describing it as a "cesspool of antisemitism", particularly in response to the organisation's condemnations of Israel's actions in Gaza.
Rexhinaldo Nazarko, executive-director of the American Muslim Engagement and Empowerment Network (AMEEN), expressed disappointment with Trump's recent Cabinet selections, highlighting that many Muslim voters had hoped for officials who would advocate for peace in the Middle East.
Hassan Abdel Salam, a former professor at the University of Minnesota, Twin Cities, and co-founder of the Abandon Harris campaign — which endorsed Green Party candidate Jill Stein — remarked that while he was not surprised by Trump's selections, they have turned out to be even more extreme than he had anticipated.
Meanwhile, several Muslim and Arab supporters of Trump expressed hopes that Richard Grenell, the former acting director of national intelligence, would play a significant role in the administration.
Grenell was recognised for his outreach efforts to Muslim and Arab-American communities during his tenure, which many viewed as a potential bridge to fostering better relations between the administration and these groups.
Massad Boulos, a key Trump ally and the Lebanese father-in-law of Trump's daughter Tiffany, engaged extensively with Arab-American and Muslim leaders during Trump's presidency.
Boulos, along with other allies, assured these communities that Trump was committed to being a candidate for peace, promising that he would act swiftly to end the wars in the Middle East and beyond.
During his presidency, Trump made several visits to cities with significant Arab-American and Muslim populations, aiming to build support within these communities. One notable stop was in Dearborn, Michigan, a city known for its majority Arab population, where he publicly expressed his affection for Muslims. He stated, "I love Muslims," in an effort to connect with the community and address concerns about his administration's policies.
Additionally, Trump visited Pittsburgh, where he praised the Muslims for Trump initiative, describing it as "a beautiful movement" that reflects the desire among many Muslims for peace and stability.
Despite these efforts and the outreach from Trump and his allies, the recent cabinet appointments and policy directions have led to growing discontent among some supporters, with many left feeling uncertain about their representation and the administration's willingness to consider their perspectives.
The situation highlights the ongoing struggle within these communities to find political allies who will advocate for their interests and address the complexities of US foreign policy in the region.
