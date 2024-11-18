Israel confirms eliminating Hezbollah chief propagandist Mohammed Afif
According to the Israeli military, Afif was a senior Hezbollah military operative who maintained contact with high-ranking officials
Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Monday claimed responsibility for an airstrike in central Beirut that killed Mohammed Afif, the chief propagandist and spokesperson of militant Islamic outfit Hezbollah.
According to the Israeli military, Afif was a senior Hezbollah military operative who maintained contact with high-ranking officials and was "directly involved in advancing and executing Hezbollah’s terrorist activities against Israel".
"Messages broadcast by Afif to the Lebanese media glorified and incited terrorist activities against Israel, and he was responsible for numerous psychological operations targeting the Israeli public," the IDF said in a post on X, confirming Afif's elimination.
The security forces added that Afif's impact on the militant organisation proves that he was directly involved in Hezbollah's "terrorist activity" against the State of Israel.
According to IDF, Afif joined Hezbollah in the 1980s and served as a media advisor to the group's late leader Hassan Nasrallah, who was assassinated by Israel in September.
The Israeli airstrike targeted a multi-storey building in the Ras al-Nabaa district of Lebanon's capital without prior evacuation warnings, resulting in at least four fatalities, according to the Lebanese health ministry.
According to Lebanese media reports, Israeli warplanes attacked the office located between the area of Ras al-Nabaa and the Sodeco Square commercial centre with two air-to-surface missiles after the Ba'ath Party received a call from the Israeli army asking it to evacuate the building hosting the party.
Since 23 September, the Israeli army has levelled up its air attack on Lebanon in an escalation of conflict with Hezbollah. In early October, Israel initiated a ground operation across its northern border into Lebanon.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines