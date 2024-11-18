Israel confirms eliminating Hezbollah chief propagandist Mohammed Afif

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Monday claimed responsibility for an airstrike in central Beirut that killed Mohammed Afif, the chief propagandist and spokesperson of militant Islamic outfit Hezbollah.

According to the Israeli military, Afif was a senior Hezbollah military operative who maintained contact with high-ranking officials and was "directly involved in advancing and executing Hezbollah’s terrorist activities against Israel".

"Messages broadcast by Afif to the Lebanese media glorified and incited terrorist activities against Israel, and he was responsible for numerous psychological operations targeting the Israeli public," the IDF said in a post on X, confirming Afif's elimination.

The security forces added that Afif's impact on the militant organisation proves that he was directly involved in Hezbollah's "terrorist activity" against the State of Israel.