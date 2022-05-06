Lamborghini blows lid of alleged Rs 1,000 Cr mutual fund scandal

Axis Mutual Fund has carried out changes in fund manager responsibilities with effect from May 4 and Viresh Joshi, who was handling Axis Arbitrage Fund, Axis Banking ETF, Axis Consumption ETF, Axis Nifty ETF and Axis Technology ETF, does not find a mention in the new responsibilities. Deepak Agarwal also does not find mention in the new structure.



As per Twitter comments, there is a speculation that these two have been fired from the fund.



The same comments suggest that Joshi made Rs 500 crore and owned 14 apartments around Mumbai.



Joshi was said to be instrumental in buying small and mid cap stocks and boosting them to place with the mutual fund once they crossed a certain size threshold.