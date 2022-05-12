Lankan Prez Gotabaya says will consider abolition of executive presidency; mum on resignation

Sri Lanka's embattled President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, under immense pressure from the public and the Opposition to quit over the island nation's worst economic crisis, said on Thursday that the abolition of the executive presidency, a move that will curb his powers, will be considered by the Parliament.

Abolishing the presidential system of governance, in existence in the country since 1978, and replacing it with a system that reinforces constitutional democracy, has been one of the key demands of the Opposition.

In a series of tweets, the President outlined the steps to be taken to end the current political impasse after his elder brother and prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa resigned on Monday.

Steps will be taken to form a new gov to prevent the country falling into anarchy & to maintain the affairs of the state that have come to a halt, Gotabaya said on Twitter.

A PM who commands majority in Parliament & is able to secure the confidence of the people will be appointed within this week, he said.

The new government will be given the opportunity to present a new programme and empowered to take the country forward, he said.

Further, steps will be taken to amend the constitution to re-enact the contents of the 19th Amendment to further empower the Parliament.

Calls from various factions for the abolition of the executive presidency will be considered. With the new government & their potential to stabilize the country, we will have an opportunity to discuss this & work towards a common consensus, the President said in another tweet.

I humbly request assistance in maintaining the uninterrupted function of the state machinery in order to protect the lives of the people & their property. To maintain continuous supply of essentials without allowing the country to collapse at any point in time, he said, giving no hint that he has any plans to quit as demanded by the Opposition as well as anti-government protesters.

His tweets came after he delivered a late-night televised address to the nation in which he refused to quit but promised to appoint a new Prime Minister and a young Cabinet this week which would introduce key constitutional reforms to curb his powers.