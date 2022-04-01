Lanka’s slide from Singapore to Somalia

Sri Lanka was once the advanced among South Asian countries in terms of economy, literacy rate and the standard of living. Today, it’s one of the most vulnerable economies in the world.

“First they stopped the milk powder. Then limited the supply of fuel and now the electricity. We cannot sleep peacefully. When we wake up in the morning, we hear the news of new fuel price,” murmur the people in the country.

The country which was believed to become the Singapore or the wonder of Asia, gradually becomes South Sudan or Somalia. There is no food, fuel or electricity in the country. The recent economic crisis has devastated this small island nation and the condition is worse than that of the time of the civil war. People are in queues for fuel, cooking gas, and even for the necessary items such as sugar, flour and milk powder. Two senior citizens have already died while waiting in the queue at the filling stations.

“This is our term exam time and it is the first time in my life I use the candle light to study. I’m never used to this. It’s sweating and mosquitos are biting. I am unable to concentrate on my studies,” says Joanna, a grade 6 student from a leading school in Batticaloa district. Some examinations have been postponed due to lack of papers and ink in the country to prepare question papers. To purchase these from outside, the country doesn’t have adequate dollars. Paper shortage not only affected the education sector, it also affected the print media. Two major Sri Lankan newspapers -- The Island, an English daily, and Divaina, a Sinhala version of it --suspended their print editions. Others also reduced the pages in their dailies.