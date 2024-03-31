Largest thermal power plant in Ukraine destroyed in missile attack

The Zmiivska thermal power plant (TPP) in Ukraine's eastern Kharkiv region had been destroyed in a Russian missile attack, the media said, citing Ukrainian power generating company Centrenergo.

The missile strike on 22 March destroyed all the plant's units and damaged auxiliary equipment, Centrenergo said in a report.

At present, workers are still clearing the rubble at the site and there is no access to most of the plant's equipment, Xinhua news agency reported.