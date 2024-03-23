Russia, China veto UN resolution for cease-fire in Gaza

Russia and China vetoed a United States-backed draft resolution at the UN Security Council calling for a cease-fire in Gaza as part of a hostage deal.

The proposed resolution called for "an immediate and sustained cease-fire" in the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza to protect civilians and enable humanitarian aid to be delivered to the Palestinian enclave.

Moscow accused Washington of a "hypocritical spectacle" that does not pressure Israel.

Algeria also voted against the resolution, with Guyana abstaining and the remaining 11 countries of the 15-member Security Council voting in favor.

Russia not interested in assisting diplomatically, US says

The United States ambassador to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, said the vetoes show Russia and China were continuing to do nothing to help bring an end to the conflict.

"Russia and China simply did not want to vote for a resolution that was penned by the United States," she added.

"Let's be honest — for all the fiery rhetoric, we all know that Russia and China are not doing anything diplomatically to advance a lasting peace or to meaningfully contribute to the humanitarian response effort," she said.

Following talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a visit to Tel Aviv, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken accused China and Russia of "cynically" vetoing the resolution.

"On the resolution, which got very strong support, but then was cynically vetoed by Russia and China," Blinken said.