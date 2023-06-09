Las Vegas police probe multiple UFO sightings in a night

The developments come as the powerful House Oversight Committee of the US House of Representatives is planning to hold a hearing on UFOs after a former intelligence official claimed that the Washington government has allegedly found crashed alien spacecraft.



On Monday, the former intelligence official, David Grusch, had said that the government has a covert program focused on recovering debris from crashed, non-human origin spacecraft and is attempting to reverse-engineer the technology, ABC News reported.



During a hearing in April, Director of the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) Sean Kirkpatrick told the Senate Armed Services Committee that his agency was reviewing 650 incidents dating back decades but "found no credible evidence thus far of extraterrestrial activity, off-world technology, or objects that defy the known laws of physics".



But last week, Kirkpatrick said that the total number of incidents had grown to "well over 800 cases".



Between 2004 to 2022, the US government has received more than 510 reports of UFOs, according to a declassified version of an annual report from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence published in January this year.