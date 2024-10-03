Late Hezbollah leader’s son-in-law killed in Israeli airstrike in Syria

Two Lebanese nationals, including Hassan Jafar Qasir, the son-in-law of late Hezbollah leader, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, have been killed in an Israeli airstrike on a residence in the Mazzeh Western Villas neighborhood of Damascus, a war monitor reported.

The Israeli strike, which on Wednesday hit the first floor of a three-storey building frequented by Hezbollah and Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps leaders, left three people dead, including two non-Syrians, and injured at least four others whose identities remain unknown, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.