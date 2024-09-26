Lebanese PM welcomes temporary ceasefire proposal in Lebanon
The key to its (the proposal's) implementation is through Israel's commitment to enforcing international resolutions, says Najib Mikati
Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati has welcomed a temporary ceasefire proposal in Lebanon unveiled during a United Nations Security Council (UNSC) emergency meeting, and has urged compelling Israel to restore regional security, said a statement released on Thursday, 26 September, by the Lebanese Council of Ministers.
"The key to its (the proposal's) implementation is through Israel's commitment to enforcing international resolutions," Mikati said at the UNSC emergency meeting on Lebanon Wednesday, the second UNSC meeting on the country's deteriorating situation in less than a week.
"My presence aims to come out of this session with a serious solution based on the combined efforts of all members of the Security Council to pressure Israel to immediately cease fire on all fronts and restore security and stability to our region," Mikati said.
Mikati reaffirmed Lebanon's commitment to UN Resolution 1701 issued in 2006, calling on the UNSC to work seriously and immediately to ensure Israel's withdrawal from all occupied Lebanese territories and to stop its daily violations.
He also called for an immediate halt to "Israeli aggression on Gaza," stating that its repercussions directly affect Lebanon and the region, warning that the situation could escalate throughout the Middle East if not addressed quickly.
"Lebanon is witnessing today an unprecedented escalation, with the enemy resorting to new means, especially electronic ones, to harm people," he said, refuting Israel's claim that its attacks targeted only Hezbollah members and militants, Xinhua news agency reported.
During the UNSC emergency meeting on Wednesday, France proposed a 21-day ceasefire in Lebanon in UN diplomacy with the United States "to allow for negotiations."
On Thursday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office denied in a statement that the country has agreed to a ceasefire with Lebanese armed group Hezbollah and Lebanese political parties.
Meanwhile, Israeli foreign minister Israel Katz said on social media platform X that Israel would not consider a truce.
On Monday and Tuesday, Israel conducted its most extensive attacks on Lebanon since 2006, resulting in more than 550 deaths and over 1,800 injuries across the country. It resumed intensive airstrikes on eastern and southern Lebanon on Wednesday evening, carrying out about 70 raids on the areas of Baalbek, Hermel, and Western Bekaa in eastern Lebanon.
Lebanese environment minister Nasser Yassin said on Wednesday that Israel's bombardment had displaced over 150,000 residents over the past 72 hours.
The sharp escalation has raised concerns about a potential full-scale conflict between Israel and Lebanon, with fears that other regional powers could also be sucked in.
Requested by France, the UN Security Council on Wednesday convened an emergency meeting on Lebanon, the second meeting on the country's deteriorating situation in less than a week, with UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres saying that "hell is breaking loose in Lebanon."
In his remarks, Guterres urged the security council "to work in lock-step" to end the escalating violence between Israeli forces and Hezbollah militants across the Blue Line, a buffer zone in southern Lebanon.
Hezbollah and Israel must pull back from the brink of a potentially catastrophic regional war, he insisted, adding that there was now massive civilian displacement from southern and eastern Lebanon towards the Lebanese capital of Beirut, while the Israelis have endured repeated attacks from Hezbollah with more than 8,300 rockets, drones and increasingly high caliber missile attacks on military targets and residential areas.
