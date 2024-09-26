Lebanese PM welcomes temporary ceasefire proposal in Lebanon

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati has welcomed a temporary ceasefire proposal in Lebanon unveiled during a United Nations Security Council (UNSC) emergency meeting, and has urged compelling Israel to restore regional security, said a statement released on Thursday, 26 September, by the Lebanese Council of Ministers.

"The key to its (the proposal's) implementation is through Israel's commitment to enforcing international resolutions," Mikati said at the UNSC emergency meeting on Lebanon Wednesday, the second UNSC meeting on the country's deteriorating situation in less than a week.

"My presence aims to come out of this session with a serious solution based on the combined efforts of all members of the Security Council to pressure Israel to immediately cease fire on all fronts and restore security and stability to our region," Mikati said.

Mikati reaffirmed Lebanon's commitment to UN Resolution 1701 issued in 2006, calling on the UNSC to work seriously and immediately to ensure Israel's withdrawal from all occupied Lebanese territories and to stop its daily violations.

He also called for an immediate halt to "Israeli aggression on Gaza," stating that its repercussions directly affect Lebanon and the region, warning that the situation could escalate throughout the Middle East if not addressed quickly.

"Lebanon is witnessing today an unprecedented escalation, with the enemy resorting to new means, especially electronic ones, to harm people," he said, refuting Israel's claim that its attacks targeted only Hezbollah members and militants, Xinhua news agency reported.

During the UNSC emergency meeting on Wednesday, France proposed a 21-day ceasefire in Lebanon in UN diplomacy with the United States "to allow for negotiations."