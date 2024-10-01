Lebanon ready to implement UN resolution, deploy army on southern border: PM

Lebanon Prime Minister Najib Mikati has said that his country is ready to implement UN Resolution 1701 to ease tensions on its southern border with Israel.

Mikati, speaking after meeting Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, said on Monday that Lebanon was willing to deploy its army on south of the Litani river in coordination with UN peacekeepers, Xinhua news agency reported.

The announcement comes in response to international calls for a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, he added.

Resolution 1701, passed in 2006, ended a 33-day war between Israel and Hezbollah. It called for a cessation of hostilities, Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon, and bolstering the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) to monitor the ceasefire alongside the Lebanese army.

The resolution established a demilitarised zone between the Lebanon-Israel border and the Litani river, permitting only the Lebanese army and UNIFIL forces to bear arms in the area.

Israel has accused Hezbollah of violating the resolution and deploying troops south of the Litani river.