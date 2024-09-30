Israel says Hamas Lebanon chief, PLFP head eliminated in 'precise' airstrike

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) on Monday announced that it has successfully eliminated Fateh Sherif, the head of Hamas' Lebanon branch, in a targeted overnight airstrike conducted by the Israeli Air Force (IAF).

"Fateh Sherif, Head of the Lebanon Branch in the Hamas terrorist organisation, was eliminated in a precise IAF strike," the IDF posted on X. The IDF also confirmed that Sherif played a key role in coordinating terror activities between Hamas in Lebanon and Hezbollah, as well as recruiting operatives and securing weapons for Hamas in Lebanon.

"Sharif led Hamas' power building efforts in Lebanon and worked to promote Hamas' interests in the arena, both politically and militarily," the IDF said after the joint operation with the Shin Bet, while reiterating its commitment to neutralising any threats posed to Israeli civilians. Sherif was reportedly also a member of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) and headed its Teachers' Union in Lebanon.

According to a Times of Israel report, Sherif, employed by UNRWA, was being probed over his political activities. "Fateh Al Sharif was an UNRWA employee who was put on administrative leave without pay in March, and was undergoing an investigation following allegations that UNRWA received about his political activities," the report quoted UNRWA as saying in response to a Times of Israel query.

In a later X post, the IDF also claimed it had 'eliminated' Nidal Abdel-Aal, head of the Lebanon branch of PFLP (Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine), and Imad Odeh, head of PFLP's military office in Lebanon. The two were reportedly eliminated in a joint strike by IDF and ISA (Israel Securities Authority).