Israel says Hamas Lebanon chief, PLFP head eliminated in 'precise' airstrike
Hezbollah vows to face potential Israeli ground attack in Lebanon, denies new leadership rumours
The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) on Monday announced that it has successfully eliminated Fateh Sherif, the head of Hamas' Lebanon branch, in a targeted overnight airstrike conducted by the Israeli Air Force (IAF).
"Fateh Sherif, Head of the Lebanon Branch in the Hamas terrorist organisation, was eliminated in a precise IAF strike," the IDF posted on X. The IDF also confirmed that Sherif played a key role in coordinating terror activities between Hamas in Lebanon and Hezbollah, as well as recruiting operatives and securing weapons for Hamas in Lebanon.
"Sharif led Hamas' power building efforts in Lebanon and worked to promote Hamas' interests in the arena, both politically and militarily," the IDF said after the joint operation with the Shin Bet, while reiterating its commitment to neutralising any threats posed to Israeli civilians. Sherif was reportedly also a member of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) and headed its Teachers' Union in Lebanon.
According to a Times of Israel report, Sherif, employed by UNRWA, was being probed over his political activities. "Fateh Al Sharif was an UNRWA employee who was put on administrative leave without pay in March, and was undergoing an investigation following allegations that UNRWA received about his political activities," the report quoted UNRWA as saying in response to a Times of Israel query.
In a later X post, the IDF also claimed it had 'eliminated' Nidal Abdel-Aal, head of the Lebanon branch of PFLP (Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine), and Imad Odeh, head of PFLP's military office in Lebanon. The two were reportedly eliminated in a joint strike by IDF and ISA (Israel Securities Authority).
According to the IDF, Abdel-Aal was involved in planning and implementing attacks against Israel, and directed terror activities in Judea and Samaria against Israeli civilians. He also allegedly directed a bus bomb attack in Beitar Illit on 9 March 2023, and a shooting on 25 March 2023, in which two IDF soldiers were injured.
Hamas also confirmed Sherif's assassination, referring to him as a "martyr", praising his contributions to the Palestinian cause and his work in the education sector. Local media reported that Sherif was killed during an Israeli airstrike on the al-Bass refugee camp in the southern Lebanese city of Tyre.
This follows a series of attacks on several Hezbollah commanders, including its chief Nasrallah, by the Israeli military. Israel has significantly escalated its military operations in Lebanon since 23 September, conducting its most extensive campaign in the region since 2006.
Israeli officials assert that the airstrikes are focused on Hezbollah's weapons depots and infrastructure allegedly concealed under civilian buildings as part of their ongoing efforts to neutralise the militant group's leadership and military capabilities.
Hezbollah deputy chief Sheikh Naim Qassem on Monday said the Iran-backed Lebanese organisation will "emerge victorious" in its ongoing battle and is ready to face the Israeli army's ground attack on Lebanon.
"If Israel decides to enter Lebanon by land, the resistance forces are ready to stand against these attacks," Qassem said in what was the first speech from a senior Hezbollah official after the assassination of the Lebanon-based militant organisation's secretary-general Hassan Nasrallah in Israeli Air Force strikes on the southern suburbs of national capital Beirut, late on Friday.
Qassem stated that despite the elimination of its top leadership, Hezbollah — deemed a global terrorist organisation by several countries — will "never back down" from its positions. "I am confident that these enemy aggressions will not weaken the nation of resistance and we will definitely win," Qassem said. He also announced that the new secretary-general of Lebanon's Hezbollah will be elected soon, along with new commanders.
"The options are very easy and everyone is on the same level and united. If a selection is made, it will be informed and the conditions are being followed up now," Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency quoted Qassem as saying during his speech.
Meanwhile, Hezbollah has dismissed media reports about the appointment of a new leader following the assassination of Nasrallah, saying any speculation about the movement's structure is rejected unless an official announcement is made.
"Commenting on news circulating on some media outlets about organisational procedures within Hezbollah's leadership taken after the martyrdom of His Eminence the Secretary General [Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah]…, we are interested in clarifying that the related news is of no importance and can't be relied upon," Hezbollah clarified in a statement, as reported by Iran's Press TV.
