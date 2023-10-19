Lebanon's Hezbollah fires missiles on Israeli targets

Lebanon's Hezbollah has said it has launched several attacks on Israeli targets with guided missiles.

In a statement, the Shia militant group said on Wednesday, 18 October, that it targeted three Israeli sites with missiles, including a centre for Israeli soldiers and a surveillance and reconnaissance system south of Al-Manara in northern Israel, "causing several casualties."

Hezbollah confirmed the death of one of its members, without revealing more details, Xinhua news agency reported.

In southern Lebanon, medical sources told Xinhua that two Lebanese farmers were injured in the southern village of Aitaroun by Israeli gunfire.

Additionally, the Lebanese military sources said that the Israeli army expanded its artillery shelling in southern Lebanon, resulting in damage to 14 houses in areas around Aitaroun.