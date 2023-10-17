What's happening in the Israel-Lebanon border region?

There has been a steady exchange of fire between Israel and Hezbollah militants in Lebanon over the past few days.

It began shortly after the Islamist militant group Hamas launched a large-scale attack on Israel on October 7.

On October 8, Lebanese sources reported Israeli strikes on southern Lebanon and a fallen shell in the village of Khiam.

The Iran-backed Lebanese militant group Hezbollah has since claimed responsibility for several rocket attacks on northern Israel.

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have responded by shelling more targets in southern Lebanon, killing several Hezbollah militants.

The recent clashes are the most critical escalation since the 2006 Lebanon War, which left some 250 Hezbollah militants and over 1,000 Lebanese civilians dead as well as about 160 Israeli soldiers.

Hezbollah, which operates as a political party with over 60 seats in Lebanon's parliament, also has an armed wing that possesses a vast arsenal of rockets and comprises thousands of experienced fighters. Several countries, including the US and Germany, have designated Hezbollah a terrorist group.