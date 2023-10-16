Israel launches air strike on Lebanon: Military source

Israeli warplanes raided the outskirts of the town of Marwahin by firing two air-to-surface missiles in southern Lebanon, Lebanese military sources told media.

According to unnamed military sources, a thick plume of black smoke rose from the targetted area while Israeli military and reconnaissance aircraft were still flying over Lebanon's airspace.

The sources added on Sunday that heavy Israeli artillery fired 45 shells toward the outskirts of the border towns of Marwahin and Blida in southwest Lebanon, Xinhua news agency reported.