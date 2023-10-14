Photographer killed, 6 others injured in Israeli attacks on Lebanon

A Lebanese photographer was killed, and six other reporters were injured from Israeli attacks on Lebanon's southern village of Alma al-Shaab, media reported.

Israeli forces attacked a vehicle carrying journalists, killing Issam Abdallah, a Lebanese photographer working for Reuters, and injuring six other reporters working for international agencies that include Agence France-Presse (AFP) and Al-Jazeera TV channel, it said on Friday.

It reported that the injured people had been transferred to hospitals as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

In a statement released by Lebanon's Council of Ministers, Prime Minister Najib Mikati condemned Israel for "directly targeting journalists" in its attacks on Lebanon, and wished "a speedy recovery" of the wounded reporters.