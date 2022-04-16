Lessons for India: Room for stability

What really stood out in Islamabad over these past few weeks was the determined bid by the Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP) to ensure that the sanctity of the country’s Constitution was upheld, despite the most brazen attempts by the executive to thwart it, by bypassing the due process in the legislature.

Equally impressive was the role that media and civil society played in calling out the rather desperate actions of former prime minister Imran Khan and his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) member-appointees to the posts of Speaker and his deputy in the national legislature.

Indians look down and sneer at Pakistani democracy, mostly with good reason, but the way the recent political drama played out there has several salutary lessons for India. Primarily, that the judiciary and the media can and must withstand pressures and machinations of the political establishment and, secondly, the critical importance of a strong opposition to sustain a democratic framework.

However, despite the veneer of democratic processes functioning in the due process of the removal of a prime minister lies the other reality of Pakistan, with the Army scripting the agenda from behind the scenes.

The Army has been unimpressed with cricketer-turned politician Imran Khan’s record in governance. Not only did Khan mishandle the economy and rising debt increased public frustration and unrest, he also alienated traditional allies like Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

However, the Army’s disenchantment with Khan came to a head last October when he sought to challenge the deep establishment and got involved in making crucial army appointments.