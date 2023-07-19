LGBTQ and diversity stories at the Indian Film Festival

Celebrating its 20th anniversary, the Indian Film Festival Stuttgart runs from July 19 to 23 this year, and will feature some 60 recent films that go beyond the colorful and extravagant, underscoring social debates.

As Europe's largest Indian film festival, the event has built a reputation for screening films that highlight pertinent social issues such as environmental protection, women's rights, child labor, LGBTQ issues or sexual abuse.

Since its inception in 2004, the festival has evolved from featuring mainstream Hindi-language films — commonly known as Bollywood films — to screening more representative fare in diverse languages from across the sub-continent. It even underwent a name change from "Bollywood and Beyond" to its current moniker.

The festival is highly regarded throughout the Indian film industry. Its coveted awards, the German Stars of India, are given out in six categories, including for best feature, short and documentary films.

Referring to the diverse themes awaiting Indian film fans at this year's festival, program and festival director Oliver Mahn believes that it's "the mix that counts." He developed the event together with the festival's two curators, Uma da Cunha, based in Mumbai, and Therese Hayes, from Palm Springs.