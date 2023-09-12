Libya: 10,000 missing in catastrophic floods, says Red Cross

At least 10,000 people are missing after a powerful storm caused devastating floods in northeastern Libya, according to an official from the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC).

According to Libyan emergency services on the ground, more than 2,300 have been killed, while more than 5,000 people missing and some 7,000 were injured.

Rescue teams have begun retrieving hundreds of bodies from the rubble after heavy rainfall over the weekend caused dams to break, washing away entire districts.

"The death toll is huge and might reach thousands," Tamer Ramadan, the head of the IRFC delegation in Libya, told reporters.

"We can confirm from our independent sources of information that the number of missing people is hitting 10,000 persons so far," he added.

Three volunteers from the Libyan Red Crescent have lost their lives "while on duty," IFRC chief Jagan Chapagain wrote on X, the media platform formerly known as Twitter.