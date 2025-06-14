LIVE: Israel and Iran exchange devastating blows as civilian casualties mount
Tit-for-tat strikes devastate Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, and Tehran as both sides vow further retaliation in rapidly intensifying conflict
As dawn breaks over a region on edge, Iran has launched a fresh wave of ballistic missiles towards Israel in retaliation for Friday’s deadly Israeli strikes on key Iranian nuclear and military sites. Explosions were reported across Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, with thick plumes of smoke visible over both cities. Israeli officials confirmed at least two deaths and dozens injured, while Iranian authorities report heavy civilian casualties, with 78 dead and over 300 wounded. With both nations trading threats of escalation and vowing further action, fears of a broader regional war continue to rise. Stay with us for rolling updates as the situation develops.
To read a detailed report, click here
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines
US envoy to Israel Mike Huckabee says he took shelter five times during Iran’s overnight strikes
US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee revealed he was forced into bomb shelters five times overnight as Iran launched multiple missile strikes on Israeli territory.
In a post on X, Huckabee described it as a “rough nite in Israel” and expressed doubt that the Shabbat would bring calm. The US had earlier ordered the departure of non-essential personnel from parts of the Middle East ahead of Israel’s military action.
IDF intercepts UAVs near Judea and Dead Sea after morning sirens
The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) reported intercepting multiple UAVs near Judea and the Dead Sea on Saturday morning, following air raid sirens that sounded shortly after 8 am local time. The Israeli air force responded swiftly to the threat, according to the BBC.
Iran calls US nuclear talks ‘meaningless’ after Israeli strikes
Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei on Saturday declared that further nuclear talks with the United States are now “meaningless” following Israeli strikes on Iranian territory, according to state television. Talks had been scheduled for Sunday in Oman, but Baghaei said Israel had crossed all red lines with its “criminal act.” While the negotiations have not been officially cancelled, Iranian officials say their participation now remains uncertain.
Trump urges Iran to make a deal as Israel vows to continue strikes
Former US President Donald Trump on Friday called on Iran to swiftly reach a deal on its nuclear programme, warning of further devastation after Israel's targeted strikes. Framing the current crisis as a "second chance" for Iran’s leadership, Trump urged action “before there is nothing left.” While the White House denied involvement in the Israeli assault, Trump noted that American-supplied weaponry was used to strike key Iranian nuclear and military assets.
Israeli military apologises for incorrect map showing J&K outside India
The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) on Saturday issued an apology after sharing a map on social media that incorrectly showed Jammu and Kashmir as part of Pakistan. The graphic, used to illustrate the range of Iranian missiles, drew sharp criticism from Indian users. In a clarification, the IDF acknowledged the error, stating the map “fails to precisely depict borders.”
India’s concerns legitimate, can help ease Israel-Iran tensions: Israeli envoy
Israel’s Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, on Saturday acknowledged India’s concerns as “legitimate” and said the country could play a constructive role in de-escalating the Israel-Iran conflict.
Speaking to PTI Videos after a call between PM Narendra Modi and Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, Azar said India’s ties with both nations position it well for dialogue. He also defended Israel’s military action, alleging Iran’s leadership is pursuing nuclear weapons with hostile intent.
Iran’s Natanz enrichment plant destroyed in strike, says IAEA chief
The above-ground pilot enrichment facility at Iran’s Natanz nuclear site has been destroyed, UN nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi told the UN Security Council on Friday, according to Reuters.
Grossi added that Iran has reported additional attacks on its Fordow enrichment plant and a facility in Isfahan, marking a significant escalation in the conflict’s impact on Iran’s nuclear infrastructure.
Jordan to reopen airspace as threat level eases
Jordan will reopen its airspace to civilian flights from 7.30 am local time on Saturday, according to state-run Petra news agency, reported by the Associated Press. The move suggests that authorities in Amman no longer anticipate an immediate threat of further regional attacks amid the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict.
Missiles incoming: Israel braces as residents seek shelter amid Iranian strikes
Several loud explosions have rocked buildings in central Israel, with more missile impacts expected imminently, the BBC reported. In protected shelters, residents huddled glued to their phones as footage of strikes and interceptions floods social media. Across the country, the atmosphere is tense and surreal, as Israelis come to terms with a long-anticipated Iranian response now unfolding in real time.
Israeli drones shot down at Salmas border, says Iranian state media
Iranian state media reported on Saturday that Israeli drones were shot down and repelled near the northwestern Salmas border, according to a Reuters update. The incident marks another flashpoint in the rapidly escalating conflict between Iran and Israel, following a night of heavy missile exchanges.