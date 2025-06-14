Iran launches another attack on Israel; marks third retaliation in a day

A hospital in Tel Aviv treated seven people wounded in the second Iranian barrage; all but one of them had light injuries. Israel's Fire and Rescue Services said they were injured when a projectile hit a building in the city.

Meanwhile, the sound of explosions and Iranian air-defence systems firing at targets echoed across central Tehran shortly after midnight on Saturday, and an Associated Press reporter could hear air-raid sirens near their home.

Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency is reporting a fire at Tehran's Mehrabad International Airport, with a video posted on X of a column of smoke and orange flames rising from what the outlet said was the airport.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said in a recorded message on Friday: "We will not allow them to escape safely from this great crime they committed." Iran's UN ambassador said 78 people were killed and more than 320 wounded in Israeli attacks.

Israel's paramedic services said 34 people were wounded in the barrage on the Tel Aviv area, including a woman who was critically injured after being trapped under rubble. In Ramat Gan, east of Tel Aviv, an Associated Press journalist saw burned out cars and at least three damaged houses, including one where the front was nearly entirely torn away.

US ground-based air-defence systems in the region were helping to shoot down Iranian missiles, said a US official who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the measures.

Israel's ongoing airstrikes and intelligence operation and Iran's retaliation raised concerns about an all-out war between the countries and propelled the region, already on edge, into even greater upheaval.

Israel had long threatened such a strike, and successive American administrations sought to prevent it, fearing it would ignite a wider conflict across the Middle East and possibly be ineffective at destroying Iran's dispersed and hardened nuclear programme.

But a confluence of developments triggered by Hamas' 7 October 2023, attack -- plus the reelection of US President Donald Trump -- created the conditions that allowed Israel to finally follow through on its threats. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the US was informed in advance of the attack.

On Thursday, Iran had been censured by the UN's atomic watchdog for not complying with obligations meant to prevent it from developing a nuclear weapon.