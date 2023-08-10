Lizzo: New complaints of sexual harassment, fat-shaming

US singer Lizzo, whose real name is Melissa Viviane Jefferson, is being sued by three of her former dancers over claims including sexual harassment, discrimination and creating a hostile work environment.

In a civil lawsuit filed in early August in a Los Angeles court, the dancers denounce an "over-sexualized" work atmosphere. Among their claims, they state that one of them was pressured into touching the nude breasts of a dancer in a club in Amsterdam's red light district.

The lawsuit also alleges that the dancers faced racial discrimination by the managers of Lizzo's production company, Big Grrrl Big Touring, Inc. (BGBT).