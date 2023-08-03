Delhi court to start hearing arguments on charge in sexual harassment case against WFI ex-chief on Aug 9

A Delhi court will start hearing on August 9 arguments on the charges likely to be framed against outgoing Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in a case of alleged sexual harassment of women wrestlers.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Harjeet Singh Jaspal on Thursday, August 3, fixed August 9, 10 and 11 for arguments on charge after Advocate Rajeev Mohan, appearing for Singh, submitted verification of the documents provided by Delhi police, including the charge sheet, are complete.

The counsel said though he has sought better pictures/copy of certain documents, he can take their soft copies from the Investigation Officer (IO).