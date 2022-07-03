London Diary: 'Achche Din' for United Kingdom Muslims?

Shut up & eat

London has some of the world’s most famous restaurants but they have also been found to be among the most noisy in Europe.

More than half of capital’s restaurants are too noisy to hold a conversation, with decibel levels the same as caused by a lawn mower, according to a survey.

“In the worst cases, you might as well be eating your dinner next to a bin lorry,” it said.

Factors said to be responsible for rising noise levels include the trend for stripped back hard surfaces, open-plan kitchens, and poor acoustics.

----

Mind your accent please

Few things excite Brits more than other people’s accent. In a country which for all its egalitarianism remains a deeply class-conscious society, how you roll your “aitches” and “Rs” matters a lot.

But it’s no longer just about class, those who don’t have the “right” accent are now regarded as intellectually inferior, and slightly dim. People with strong northern accents (those from cities like Birmingham and Manchester with large Indian and Pakistani-origin population) have protested that they are viewed as “less intelligent” and “less educated” than their southern counterparts.

A team of researchers at Northumbria University found that “accentism” causes “profound” social, economic, and educational harm for those with “denigrated accents”. So much so that some try to disguise their native accents in order to “fit in”.

Dr Robert McKenzie, a social linguist who led the project, said “accentism” was “alive and well” with most people often unaware of their “deeply embedded implicit biases”.

“We played northern and southern speech samples to the study participants and asked them to associate positive traits, such as whether they sounded educated, with those voices. People were much more prejudiced when it came to accents from the north of England, for example, believing they sound less intelligent, less ambitious, less educated just from the way they speak,” he said.

Reminds me of Urdu-speaking "purists" who look down upon those who don't get their "Qs" (kissa instead of qissa) and "Gs" (gazals instead of ghazals) right.