London Diary: The Queen’s last hurrah and her sense of humour

Queen’s last hurrah

It was an expensive party. The four-day Platinum Jubilee celebrations of the Queen’s ascent to the throne cost us — the taxpayers—roughly £28 million. And that’s before we start to add up the cost of policing, and some £12 million spent by the Department of Education on sending a book to every primary school pupil to mark the occasion.

To many ordinary Britons, such extravagance appeared vulgar at a time when Britain is passing through one of its worst cost-of-living crises. As I wrote in my last column, things are so bad that children are suffering from food poisoning and going to school in unwashed clothes as parents switch off their electrical appliances to save money.

Another question uppermost on people’s minds as they soaked in the pomp and pageantry was: how long will the British monarchy survive? Or rather should it survive at all?

Well, it seems, it’s here to say, judging by a poll showing that 62% think Britain should continue to have a monarchy, with only 22% preferring an elected head of state instead. Britons have consistently been in favour of continuing the monarchy, but there has been a decline over the last decade, from a high of 75% in July 2012, to 62% now. The decline has been particularly marked among young people, and Labour-voting Britons.

But for all this, the bash was a welcome distraction from the drip-drip of Downing Street scandals. But, above all, it was a historic event—the 96-year-old frail monarch’s last hurrah—and it left even diehard Republicans with a lump in their throat.