London Diary: Britons have no issues with Indian-origin Rishi Sunak or Priti Patel as PM

Indian origin PM fine with Brits

Even as diversity has spawned vicious culture wars in India and several other countries, in Britain it’s widely regarded as one its biggest assets and a source of cultural enrichment.

Three-quarters of Britons feel that social diversity is part of British culture, rather than a threat to it, according to a survey. It found that 84 percent of Britons would be comfortable with an ethnic minority prime minister succeeding Boris Johnson. Two prominent Cabinet ministers of Indian origin--Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak, and Home Secretary Priti Patel--are hotly tipped to be front-runners for the top job.

Sunder Katwala of British Future, the think-tank which commissioned the survey, said: “The diversity of our society is a settled fact. The debate we now need in the 2020s is what we should do to make that work fairly for Britons of every creed and colour.”

Yet, it’s not all hunky-dory with less than half of those questioned saying that relations between different ethnic groups had improved over 10 years. Many fear that things could get worse in coming years because of economic pressures and corresponding social unrest.