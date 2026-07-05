London Diary: Bengal famine and a controversy that refuses to go away

The controversy over the role of British Prime Minister Winston Churchill in causing the catastrophic Bengal famine of 1943 — which killed an estimated three million Indians by withholding or delaying emergency food supplies — refuses to go away.

It flared up again last week after prominent Black artist Helen Cammock was forced to withdraw her prize-winning exhibit critical of Churchill from London’s National Portrait Gallery following pressure from a number of influential right-wing figures, including his grandson Nicholas Soames, biographer Andrew Roberts, and 50 peers.

Cammock’s 40-minute video installation, Persistence, echoed historic allegations that Churchill was responsible for the deaths of “millions of Indians by starvation” during World War II as part of a deliberate policy to punish the country for its anti-colonial struggle.

It claimed that he "wilfully" inflicted suffering on them despite urgent appeals by Britain's colonial administration in India — comparing his actions to controversial English statesman and soldier Oliver Cromwell’s bloody 17th-century campaign in Ireland to crush its rebellion against England.

Cammock, who narrates the film, alleges that Churchill used mass starvation as a weapon of war while pointing out that “starvation is a very old weapon”.

The exhibit had been on display since September 2025 as part of the elite gallery’s 'Artists First: Contemporary Perspectives on Portraiture' programme, and was to have remained on show until August.