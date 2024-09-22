London Diary: Britain's autumn of xenophobia

There are dog-whistles and then there is plain, unvarnished xenophobia. That’s what Britain is witnessing at the moment. Barely weeks after one of the most vicious race riots in the country’s recent history of race-relations that saw asylum seekers’ hostels bombed and mosques attacked, undisguised racism is on display again.

And this time in the genteel environs of the Conservative Party that is in the midst of a leadership election campaign to replace Rishi Sunak after the party’s humiliating defeat in July’s general election under his premiership.

Contenders are vying with each other to spread scare stories about how mass immigration is threatening social cohesion.

So we have the front-runner in the race Robert Jenrick, a former immigration minister, claiming that the unchecked influx of foreigners is turning many British cities with large immigrant population such as Birmingham into ‘segregated communities’.

“It’s not the country I want my children and grandchildren to be growing up in. And I think illegal migration cuts to the most important question. The biggest duty of the British state [is] to keep you safe and to defend your borders. And so we should take the most robust action,” he told a gathering of party activists.

He then went on to accuse immigrants of “undercutting the wages of British workers, exacerbating the housing crisis and making it harder for people to access GPs and dentists”. He added, “It is making us a more divided country. Those of you who live in Birmingham have seen that yourself, with intercommunal violence, with segregated communities, with diminishing public trust; and we’ve got to change this.”