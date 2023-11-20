London Diary: Diwali in Trafalgar Square

Amidst all the doom and gloom induced by the Israel–Hamas conflict and the economic crisis at home, the mayoral office tried to lift the mood by organising a day-long Diwali festival in Trafalgar Square, almost a fortnight before the actual event.

On 29 October, hundreds of people, including many from outside London, braved the pouring rain to join the festivities. The free public event featured traditional Indian dance, music, fun activities, and food from different parts of India.

Describing the festival as “an amazing day” that brought different communities together, Khan referred to the Bollywood blockbuster, Amar Akbar Anthony—a film about camaraderie and integration—and said he wished someone would make a sequel set in Britain.

“As our communities come together to share hospitality and remember the story of Rama and Sita, I am delighted to welcome the return of Diwali festivities in Trafalgar Square. The spirit of this vibrant festival brings us all together and embodies the diverse and welcoming spirit of our great city,” he said.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was left catching up with his own more exclusive Downing Street Diwali celebrations a few days later.