Lufthansa ground staff launch fresh strike

Technical staff began a three-day strike on Wednesday morning in a ground staff wage dispute at Germany's flagship carrier Lufthansa.

The walkout, the latest development in a display over pay, was called just 12 hours before it began.

What we know so far

The trade union Verdi said the strike began as planned at 6:00 am (0500 GMT/UTC) although passenger flights are not expected to be affected in the latest round of strikes.

Verdi called on the employees of Lufthansa Technik, Lufthansa Aviation Training and Lufthansa Technical Training to go on a three-day work strike starting Wednesday morning.

The company has submitted an “unchanged offer" amid a dispute over wages and a one-off payment, a union spokesman said. However, since the companies on strike are in "areas remote from passengers,” flights will not be affected.

Lufthansa criticized the strike — set to last for three days and called just 12 hours before it began — as "an incomprehensible and completely inappropriate escalation." It claimed an enhanced offer had been made to the union.

"Last Thursday, Lufthansa took another big step towards the union and presented a new, even improved offer," said an airline spokesman.

Previously, Verdi has led two strikes that lasting more than a full day in the conflict, resulting in the cancellation of hundreds of flights at major German air transport hubs.