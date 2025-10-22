Luxury Masai Mara lodge case threatening Great Migration to be heard this week

The fate of the Ritz-Carlton’s newly opened safari lodge in Kenya’s Masai Mara will be addressed in court this week, after conservationists and Maasai leaders filed a lawsuit claiming the property threatens one of East Africa’s most fragile ecosystems.

The dispute centres on a 20-tented suite lodge and a four-bedroom villa that opened in August, marketed as offering guests a “front-row seat” to the Great Migration.

Meitamei Olol Dapash, director of the Institute for Maasai Education, Research and Conservation (MERC), filed the suit in Kenya’s Environment and Land Court against Marriott International, the lodge’s local developer Lazizi Mara Limited, and Kenyan authorities.

Dapash alleges that the lodge obstructs a critical migration corridor connecting the Masai Mara to Tanzania’s Serengeti, a route vital for wildebeest and other species to find food and maintain genetic diversity. The lawsuit also claims that no transparent environmental impact assessment was carried out and requests the court to suspend the lodge’s operations pending a full hearing.

“Preservation of wildlife migration for us is a treasure we cannot afford to lose,” Dapash said.

Marriott, which operates the lodge under a franchise agreement with Lazizi Mara, defended the development, stating that all necessary approvals had been obtained. Lazizi’s managing director, Shivan Patel, told Reuters that Kenyan authorities had conducted an environmental impact assessment, concluding that the site was not a wildlife crossing point.