Great Nicobar project threatens tribal survival: Jairam Ramesh

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Tuesday, 16 September, raised serious concerns over the Great Nicobar Mega Infrastructure Project, warning that it threatens to displace indigenous tribal communities and disrupt their survival and well-being. He said the project “goes against all extant regulations, policies, and laws.”

Ramesh, a former environment minister, criticised the environmental impact assessment (EIA) of the project, calling it “rushed, incomplete, and flawed.” He argued that the fact that further impact studies have been mandated after clearance exposes the assessment’s shortcomings. He also noted that the EIA began before the official terms of reference were issued.

“The project will, without doubt, disrupt and displace the tribal communities of Great Nicobar,” Ramesh said on X, formerly Twitter. He added that video reports by experts on the Shompen and Nicobarese tribes had been ignored, and that simply notifying additional areas as tribal reserves cannot compensate for areas being de-notified.