PM Modi’s China visit a ‘moment of some reckoning’, says Jairam Ramesh

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Friday sharply criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s handling of foreign policy towards China and the domestic situation in Manipur, in a post on X coinciding with the Prime Minister’s two-day visit to Japan.

Ramesh described Modi as the “Frequently Flying (and more frequently lying) Prime Minister” and said the China visit represented “a moment of some reckoning for India.” He argued that India was being compelled to normalise relations with China largely on Beijing’s terms, taking advantage of the downturn in Indo-US ties.

Ramesh also recalled the Prime Minister’s controversial statement on 19 June 2020 that “Na koi hamari seema mein ghus aaya hai, na hi koi ghusa hua hai”, saying it had weakened India’s negotiating position.