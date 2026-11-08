Macron, Albanese, UAE president lead global Diwali greetings
Leaders from France, Australia, Sri Lanka and Pakistan wish peace, prosperity and unity to those celebrating
Macron, Albanese and leaders from the UAE, Sri Lanka and Pakistan extend Diwali greetings.
Messages highlight peace, compassion, unity and the triumph of light over darkness.
Trump marks festival at White House, lights diya in Oval Office.
Political leaders from several countries, including French President Emmanuel Macron, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, extended Diwali greetings on Sunday, 8 November, wishing peace, prosperity and unity to those celebrating the festival.
'Wishing all my Indian friends in India, France, and around the world, a very happy Diwali! May its light inspire us to ever uphold unity, peace, and hope!' Macron wrote on social media, accompanying the message with a Hindi version.
Albanese described Diwali as 'the great celebration of the victory of light', saying the festival brought communities together across religious and cultural boundaries.
'The signs and symbols of Diwali carry a message that speaks beyond religion or culture. It is a call to compassion and understanding, and of love and unity,' he said in a video message posted on social media.
UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed also extended his wishes, saying: 'Heartfelt wishes to everyone celebrating Diwali in the UAE and around the world. May this auspicious occasion and the coming year bring excellent health and prosperity to you all and your families.'
Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake said Diwali represented 'the triumph of light over darkness and knowledge over ignorance'.
'The true meaning of Deepavali extends beyond illuminating homes with the light of oil lamps. It lies in kindling the light of love, compassion, brotherhood and humanity in the hearts of people,' he said.
Calling for a society that chose 'kindness over hatred, coexistence over division, and justice over injustice', Dissanayake wished Hindu devotees in Sri Lanka and around the world a peaceful, joyful and prosperous Diwali.
Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also greeted the Hindu community, describing Diwali as a celebration of the triumph of light over 'the darkness of hatred, intolerance and despair'.
Israel's foreign ministry joined the greetings, saying: 'As millions around the world light their diyas to celebrate the victory of light over darkness, Israel extends warm wishes for peace, renewal and hope. May the lights of Diwali shine not only in homes but also in hearts.'
Seychelles President Patrick Herminie highlighted the contribution of the Indian community to his country's social and cultural life, describing it as 'an integral part of our national fabric'.
'May the light of Diwali illuminate every home with peace, prosperity and happiness, and may it continue to inspire unity and harmony throughout our nation,' he said.
Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said the festival should serve as an occasion to strengthen unity and bridge differences in the country's diverse society.
'In a plural society that perpetuates diversity of cultures and traditions, the value of mutual respect, understanding and accepting differences must be continually strengthened,' he said.
Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump celebrated Diwali at the White House on Friday, lighting a diya in the Oval Office in the presence of Indian-American officials, entrepreneurs and diplomats.