Macron, Albanese, UAE president lead global Diwali greetings

Macron, Albanese and leaders from the UAE, Sri Lanka and Pakistan extend Diwali greetings.

Messages highlight peace, compassion, unity and the triumph of light over darkness.

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Political leaders from several countries, including French President Emmanuel Macron, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, extended Diwali greetings on Sunday, 8 November, wishing peace, prosperity and unity to those celebrating the festival.

'Wishing all my Indian friends in India, France, and around the world, a very happy Diwali! May its light inspire us to ever uphold unity, peace, and hope!' Macron wrote on social media, accompanying the message with a Hindi version.

Albanese described Diwali as 'the great celebration of the victory of light', saying the festival brought communities together across religious and cultural boundaries.

'The signs and symbols of Diwali carry a message that speaks beyond religion or culture. It is a call to compassion and understanding, and of love and unity,' he said in a video message posted on social media.