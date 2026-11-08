Pakistan leaders extend Diwali greetings to Hindus

Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday extended Diwali greetings to the Hindu community worldwide, particularly those living in Pakistan, state media reported.

In separate messages, the two leaders said the festival of lights symbolised the triumph of light over the darkness of hatred, intolerance and despair. They said Diwali conveyed a message of peaceful coexistence in human relations and social life.

According to Radio Pakistan, Zardari said protecting the rights of religious minorities was a shared responsibility.