Pakistan leaders extend Diwali greetings to Hindus
President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif describe the festival as a symbol of peace and tolerance
Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday extended Diwali greetings to the Hindu community worldwide, particularly those living in Pakistan, state media reported.
In separate messages, the two leaders said the festival of lights symbolised the triumph of light over the darkness of hatred, intolerance and despair. They said Diwali conveyed a message of peaceful coexistence in human relations and social life.
According to Radio Pakistan, Zardari said protecting the rights of religious minorities was a shared responsibility.
Describing Pakistan's Hindu community as an integral part of national life, he said its contributions to education, healthcare, business, public service, social welfare, arts and culture had enriched the country.
Sharif also described the Hindu community as an integral part of Pakistan's national fabric and reaffirmed his government's commitment to safeguarding the rights, dignity and religious freedoms of all citizens, irrespective of their religion, faith, colour or ethnicity.