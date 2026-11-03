Bombay HC asks BMC to re-upload Dia Mirza’s Diwali video, condemns ‘petty mindset’
Taking suo motu cognisance of the controversy, the court says the actor’s appeal against firecrackers was meant to raise awareness about air and noise pollution
Bombay High Court expresses “deep pain and displeasure” over the controversy surrounding Dia Mirza’s video.
Court directs BMC to re-upload the actor’s clip after it was removed following BJP leaders’ objections.
Bench says environmental awareness must not be given a religious or political colour.
Taking suo motu cognisance of the controversy, the court says the actor’s appeal against firecrackers was meant to raise awareness about air and noise pollution, not target any religion or festival.
The Bombay High Court on Tuesday expressed “deep pain and displeasure” over the controversy surrounding actor Dia Mirza’s video for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) eco-friendly Diwali campaign and directed the civic body to re-upload the clip, which it had removed following objections from BJP leaders.
A bench of Justices Girish Kulkarni and Neela Gokhale, which took suo motu cognisance of the issue, criticised what it described as the “petty mindset” of those who objected to the video, particularly people holding public positions.
The court said it was “most unfortunate” that an appeal to raise awareness about environmental concerns and air and noise pollution had been given a religious colour. It also said no one could question the civic body's choice of a celebrity to promote public awareness.
Mirza’s video, urging people to avoid firecrackers and noise pollution, was removed from the BMC’s social media accounts on Monday after Mumbai BJP chief Ameet Satam objected to her inclusion in the campaign. Mumbai mayor Ritu Tawde had also described the actor as “anti-Hindu”.
The civic body had retained campaign videos featuring actors Madhuri Dixit and Nishigandha Wad, as well as cricketer Ajinkya Rahane, on its X and Instagram accounts.
The bench said BMC commissioner had been right in selecting celebrities to spread awareness and that the civic body should not have taken down Mirza’s video following the objections.
“If the clip was taken off, then it would be ideal that the same should be re-uploaded,” the court said, directing the BMC to restore it.
The bench also cautioned those who had raised objections, saying respect must be shown to every member of the community, irrespective of religion, caste or creed.
“There has to be a secular spirit, and the Constitution expects citizens to foster the same,” it said.
A city like Mumbai depended on togetherness and a strong sense of belonging, the court observed, adding that such social bonds should not be disturbed by “loose comments”.
“We are a secular country. We are really hurt by this. The issue pertains to the environment and every person, irrespective of their religion and caste, is breathing the same air,” the bench said.
It added that people holding public office were expected to act with greater responsibility.
The court also clarified that its directions on firecrackers were not specific to Diwali. It had prohibited the bursting of firecrackers on public roads and streets throughout the year, citing the need to control air and noise pollution.
“Firecrackers are burst at all times like during marriages, processions, election victories and after cricket matches. Our order concerns all 365 days. The paramount consideration is the environment and control of air and noise pollution,” the bench said.
It said the restrictions were intended to protect the environment and applied irrespective of the occasion.
“Any human being can come and canvass about the environment, and there is no scope for any individualism,” the court said, emphasising the importance of community spirit and goodwill.
“What happened yesterday is the most unfortunate, to say the least. We are deeply pained by what has happened. Such a knee-jerk reaction was unwarranted. The message spread in the video was for the good of all persons irrespective of their religion and caste,” it added.