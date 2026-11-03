Bombay HC asks BMC to re-upload Dia Mirza’s Diwali video, condemns ‘petty mindset’

Bombay High Court expresses “deep pain and displeasure” over the controversy surrounding Dia Mirza’s video.

Court directs BMC to re-upload the actor’s clip after it was removed following BJP leaders’ objections.

Bench says environmental awareness must not be given a religious or political colour.

Taking suo motu cognisance of the controversy, the court says the actor’s appeal against firecrackers was meant to raise awareness about air and noise pollution, not target any religion or festival.

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday expressed “deep pain and displeasure” over the controversy surrounding actor Dia Mirza’s video for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) eco-friendly Diwali campaign and directed the civic body to re-upload the clip, which it had removed following objections from BJP leaders.

A bench of Justices Girish Kulkarni and Neela Gokhale, which took suo motu cognisance of the issue, criticised what it described as the “petty mindset” of those who objected to the video, particularly people holding public positions.

The court said it was “most unfortunate” that an appeal to raise awareness about environmental concerns and air and noise pollution had been given a religious colour. It also said no one could question the civic body's choice of a celebrity to promote public awareness.

Mirza’s video, urging people to avoid firecrackers and noise pollution, was removed from the BMC’s social media accounts on Monday after Mumbai BJP chief Ameet Satam objected to her inclusion in the campaign. Mumbai mayor Ritu Tawde had also described the actor as “anti-Hindu”.

The civic body had retained campaign videos featuring actors Madhuri Dixit and Nishigandha Wad, as well as cricketer Ajinkya Rahane, on its X and Instagram accounts.

The bench said BMC commissioner had been right in selecting celebrities to spread awareness and that the civic body should not have taken down Mirza’s video following the objections.

“If the clip was taken off, then it would be ideal that the same should be re-uploaded,” the court said, directing the BMC to restore it.