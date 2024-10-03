Gandhi believed non-violence was greatest force available to humanity: UN chief

UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres underscored Mahatma Gandhi’s message of non-violence, peace and equality as he voiced deep concern over a world "bristling with violence" and conflicts raging from Ukraine to the Middle East.

“On the International Day of non-violence, we commemorate the birthday of Mahatma Gandhi and reaffirm the values to which he dedicated his life: equality, respect, peace and justice,” Guterres said in his message for the day, commemorating Gandhi’s birthday on 2 October.

Voicing concern that the world today is bristling with violence, Guterres said across the globe, conflicts are raging.

“From Ukraine to Sudan, the Middle East and far beyond, war is creating a hellscape of destruction, destitution and fear. Inequality and climate chaos are undermining the foundations of peace. And hate whipped up online is spilling over onto the streets,” he said.

The UN chief underscored that Gandhi believed non-violence was the greatest force available to humanity, more powerful than any weapon. He called on the international community to together build institutions to “support that noble vision.”

A special event was planned on Wednesday at the UN headquarters titled 'Gandhian Values and UN Charter', organised by the Permanent Mission of India to the UN to commemorate the International Day of Non-Violence.

During that event, Ivor Fung, Chef de Cabinet of the President of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly Philemon Yang, said that Gandhi's life stands as a powerful testament to the effectiveness of peaceful protests, inspiring people across the world, particularly in Asia and Africa.

Delivering a message on behalf of Yang, Fung said that leaders such as Nelson Mandela and Martin Luther King Jr were deeply influenced by Gandhi's concept of ‘Satyagraha’.