Satyagraha is still a formidable force

While Gandhi remains the symbol of Indian Independence in our collective imagination, we really owe our freedom to the indomitable spirit, resolve and determination of ordinary Indians who fought the British empire and won.

The first four decades of independent India were its glory years. Post liberation, citizens of free India contributed handsomely to the herculean effort of building a nation that was ravaged at birth. This generation of Indians laid a strong foundation for our infant democracy.

But the generation that followed was more self-seeking. Our politics, like our society, became avaricious and self-aggrandising. This was the time when the radical, divisive forces of the RSS started their insidious campaign of hate. The poison rapidly filled minds and public spaces. Political vision darkened; liberal, democratic spaces narrowed.

Today, unfortunately, a lot of Hindus are radicalised. They do not have true knowledge of dharma, and their minds are poisoned with the vicious, power-grabbing ideas of political Hindutva. We must help Hindus see that Hindu dharma and Hindutva are diametrically opposed — one is a spiritual way of life, the other a political tool to grab power.

The Constitution of India is our mechanism to pull more strongly towards a federal set-up and expose the Sangh’s 'akhand' fantasies. The Constitution must be our only sword and shield.