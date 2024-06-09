‘I once voted to build the country...'

Khwaja Moeenuddin still remembers the crisp white kurta he donned on the morning of that voting day — in India’s first-ever general elections in 1951-52. He was then in his early 20s, and could barely contain his excitement, skipping across his small town to the polling station, breathing in the celebratory air of a newly independent democracy.

Seventy-two years later, Moeen is in his tenth decade. On 13 May 2024, he once again stepped out dressed in a crisp white kurta. But this time he walked to the polling booth with the help of a cane. The spring in his step was gone, as was the celebratory atmosphere of voting day.

“Tab desh banane ke liye vote kiya tha, aaj desh bachane ke liye vote kar rahe hain (I voted to build the country then, now I am voting to save it),” he says, speaking to PARI at his home in Maharashtra’s Beed city.

Born in the early 1930s in Shirur Kasar tehsil of Beed district, Moeen worked as a chowkidar (watchman) in the tehsil office. In 1948, he was forced to flee to the city of Beed, about 40 km away, to escape the violence during the accession of the then princely state of Hyderabad to the Indian Union.

A year after the bloody Partition of 1947, three princely states — Hyderabad, Kashmir and Travancore — resisted accession to the Union of India. The Nizam of Hyderabad sought an independent state that would be part of neither India nor Pakistan. The agrarian region of Marathwada — in which Beed falls — was part of the princely state of Hyderabad.

Indian armed forces moved into Hyderabad in September 1948 and forced the Nizam to surrender in less than four days. However, according to the Sundarlal committee report — a confidential government report that was made public decades later — at least 27,000 to 40,000 Muslims lost their lives during and after the invasion, forcing teenagers like Moeen to flee for their lives. “The well in my village was filled with bodies,” he recalls. “We escaped to Beed city. It has been my home ever since.”

He got married in Beed, brought up his children here and watched his grandchildren become adults. He worked as a tailor for 30 years and even dabbled a bit in local politics. Now, for the first time since he ran away from his original home in Shirur Kasar more than seven decades ago, Moeen’s Muslim identity makes him feel insecure.