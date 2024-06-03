A Muslim woman’s fight to cast her vote in 2024

As someone deeply connected to my community and passionate about ensuring everyone’s voices are heard, I couldn’t sit back quietly during the chaos that unfolded in my home, Sambhal, a parliamentary constituency in western Uttar Pradesh that voted on 7 May 2024.

I was so unsettled and troubled after witnessing such blatant voter suppression that I felt compelled to write about it, giving voice to this experience that had shaken my faith in the integrity of our democratic process.

I am a 25-year-old online educator and creative writing instructor with a post-graduate degree in English literature. I was born and grew up in Sambhal. This town is the very fabric of my existence. Every street and every neighbourhood holds memories that have shaped who I am.

Writing has always been an outlet for me to express my thoughts. But after 7 May, I find myself at a loss. The emotional scars from watching my community disenfranchised, abused and silenced run deep.

More than anything, I’m consumed by uncertainty about our future as Indian Muslims. Will we always be treated as second-class citizens on the soil that is just as much our homeland?

On 7 May I arrived at the polling station in the Lodhi Sarai area at eleven in the morning. I was excited—it was only my second election since I became eligible to vote.

As I waited eagerly in the queue, I witnessed two booth-level officers verifying IDs to allow voters inside, turning away women around us. Then, they curtly informed my sister and me that our names weren’t on the voter list so we couldn’t cast our votes.