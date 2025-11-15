Mahmoud Abbas turns 90, facing waning legitimacy and a bleak future for Palestinian statehood

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas turns 90 on 15 November, marking a milestone overshadowed by deep political isolation, plummeting public support, and a historic crisis engulfing Gaza and the West Bank.

Once seen as the steward of a future Palestinian state, the world’s second-oldest serving president now presides over shrinking pockets of authority and a population increasingly disillusioned with his leadership.

Abbas has spent 20 years in office without holding national elections. Critics say that vacuum has left Palestinians leaderless as Israel’s war against Hamas devastates Gaza, West Bank settlements expand, and right-wing Israeli allies push openly for annexation — a move that would extinguish the two-state vision at the core of Abbas’ political career.

Despite Western proposals for a reformed Palestinian Authority (PA) in a postwar Gaza, the US has deferred to Israel’s refusal to let Abbas govern the territory. Many fear that, without a credible Palestinian leadership, Gaza could be handed to an international administration dominated by Israel’s allies, leaving its residents voiceless.

“His legitimacy was depleted long ago,” said pollster Khalil Shikaki. “He has become a liability to his own party, and to Palestinians as a whole.”

A PCPSR poll from October found:

80 per cent of Palestinians want Abbas to resign

Only one-third support PA governance in Gaza

A margin of error of 3.5 points

Arafat’s heir, weakened by division

Abbas assumed office after Yasser Arafat’s death, amid hopes of a negotiated peace. But Hamas’ violent takeover of Gaza in 2007 entrenched geographic and political division. Within the West Bank, Abbas’ authority is constrained by Israel’s sweeping control of resources, land and movement.